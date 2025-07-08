Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 52.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $2.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

