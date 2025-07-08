Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $920,000 Investment in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

