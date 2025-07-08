Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas in the 4th quarter worth $4,465,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

American Noble Gas Trading Down 0.7%

INFY stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About American Noble Gas

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.