Ninety One UK Ltd Has $498.92 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,525,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,682 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $498,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

