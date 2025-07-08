Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 57.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $587.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.24 and its 200-day moving average is $569.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

