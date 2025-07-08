Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,857 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

