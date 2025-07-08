Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 804,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 579,633 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,965,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,692,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 165,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $639.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.