Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Copart by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Copart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $69,162,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.