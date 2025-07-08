China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,208 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Moderna by 53.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $129.39.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

