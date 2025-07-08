Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

