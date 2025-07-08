Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.53 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CP opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

