U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 181.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,831 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.8%

PH opened at $706.20 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $720.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.18 and a 200-day moving average of $644.27.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.