Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,742 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $276,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,375,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,242.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $381,735.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,963.22. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

