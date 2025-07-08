Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $308.40 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

