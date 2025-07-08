Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.2%

Novartis stock opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.