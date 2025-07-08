Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,420,000 after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,651,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,393,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after buying an additional 573,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

