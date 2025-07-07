Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $228.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

