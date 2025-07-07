Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

