Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

