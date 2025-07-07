Jordan Park Group LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.