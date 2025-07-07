Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,842 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,405,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

