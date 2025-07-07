Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA BRW opened at $8.12 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.