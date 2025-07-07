Fairway Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

