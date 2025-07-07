Pacific Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after buying an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,765 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,007 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 755,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,178,800. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 541,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,712,072.50. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,688,729 shares of company stock valued at $152,015,940.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $90.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

