Pacific Point Advisors LLC Purchases 2,404 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up approximately 0.9% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 73.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of ROL opened at $56.44 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

