Fullcircle Wealth LLC Purchases 17,409 Shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF makes up 0.9% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCMM opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

