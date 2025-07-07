Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 73,286 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.76.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

