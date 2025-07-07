Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 150,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $165.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

