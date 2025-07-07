15,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Bought by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QID opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

