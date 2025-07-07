Byrne Financial Freedom LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,127 shares during the quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

