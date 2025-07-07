Pacific Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248.60. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

