National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,737,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,134,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.