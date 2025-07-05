Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Buyback $60.00 million in Stock

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

