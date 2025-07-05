Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $182.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.40. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $183.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,004,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,656,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,331,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after buying an additional 84,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

