Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.90. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,469 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,325 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,826,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,043,000 after acquiring an additional 467,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

