Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8%

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

WPM opened at C$124.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$119.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$72.93 and a 1-year high of C$129.87. The company has a market cap of C$39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.