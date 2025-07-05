Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
