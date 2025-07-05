Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 46,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $191,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,547,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,582.96. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $26,197.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 402,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,538.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 881,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,411 and sold 125,143 shares valued at $517,667. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 221,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

