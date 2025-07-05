Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Price Performance

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

Shares of NYSEARCA:INR opened at $16.08 on Monday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

