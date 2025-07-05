Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

NYSE ORCL opened at $237.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $237.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $140,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

