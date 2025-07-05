Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $90.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

