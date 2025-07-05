Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

