Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

ADBE stock opened at $379.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.27. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

