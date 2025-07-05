Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 21,400 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Eva Lindqvist acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £14,980 ($20,444.93).

CLI stock opened at GBX 68.30 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.72. The stock has a market cap of £272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.01. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.80 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.40 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.32)) earnings per share for the quarter. CLS had a negative net margin of 134.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.56) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

