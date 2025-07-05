Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 2.26. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.04 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 74.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

