PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 49,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,166,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.24 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.04%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

