Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £2,850.69 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2025

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWGGet Free Report) insider Gill Whitehead purchased 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850.69 ($3,890.66).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 483.36 ($6.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 309 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 505.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.80.

NatWest Group (LON:NWGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 510 ($6.96) to GBX 550 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

