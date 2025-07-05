Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £2,850.69 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Gill Whitehead purchased 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850.69 ($3,890.66).
NatWest Group Stock Performance
LON:NWG opened at GBX 483.36 ($6.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 309 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 505.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.80.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWG
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Qualcomm’s Hold Rating Misses Strong Growth Story
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.