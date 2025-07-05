BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Price

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1%

CVE:AMC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

About Arizona Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.