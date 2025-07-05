CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other CareDx news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,238.20. This trade represents a 44.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $202,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,125.04. This represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,343 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CareDx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000.

CareDx stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. CareDx has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

