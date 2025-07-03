Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $196,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $159.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

