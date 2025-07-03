Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.89 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.41 ($0.10). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.44 ($0.10), with a volume of 454,396 shares traded.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.55.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

